

The Canadian Press





TORONTO – The University of Toronto is installing safety barriers at a computer science building on its downtown campus, where a student was found dead by suicide Friday.

The school said it has been working with architects since last spring to design permanent changes that will enhance safety at the Bahen Centre.

It said temporary barriers will be installed in the meantime and construction on a long-term solution will begin later this fall.

The vice-provost of students said the school is also setting up a memorial in the building for the student who died last week.

The union representing education workers at the school said this is the fourth confirmed suicide on the St. George campus since June 2018.

CUPE 3902 said the loss is devastating, and a drop-in centre is available for all those affected in front of the Bahen Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.