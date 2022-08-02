Union wants 11.7 per cent raise for Ontario education workers in bargaining proposal

Grade 2 teacher Vivian Mavraidis walks through her classroom at Hunter's Glen Junior Public School during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, September 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Nathan Denette) Grade 2 teacher Vivian Mavraidis walks through her classroom at Hunter's Glen Junior Public School during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, September 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Nathan Denette)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Lawyer: Hockey Canada complainant passed a lie-detector test

The woman who filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada over an alleged group sexual assault recently passed a polygraph examination, her lawyer said Tuesday. The result of the polygraph test, which was arranged by the complainant's lawyer, was provided to the London Police, the Hockey Canada review and the NHL investigators.

Lawyer Andrew Winton sits alongside witnesses Scott Smith, Hockey Canada President and Chief Operating Officer and Hockey Canada Chief Financial Officer Brian Cairo, as they appear at the standing committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, looking into how Hockey Canada handled allegations of sexual assault and a subsequent lawsuit.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton