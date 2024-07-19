Union says LCBO strike will continue until Ford government signs return-to-work protocol

The union representing LCBO workers says that the province is refusing to sign a return-to-work protocol for its members and that a strike that has shuttered retail locations across Ontario will continue for the time being.

The LCBO announced a tentative agreement with the workers earlier on Friday afternoon, noting that it would allow stores to reopen as early as Tuesday.

But during a press conference later on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the union said that without a signed return-to-work protocol there is no deal.

“As part of the (tentative) agreement we put forward a return-to-work protocol that would put workers back to work Monday, which the employer said they wanted late last night. We were prepared to announce this deal, the premier said there was a deal but the employer is now refusing to sign,” OPSEU spokesperson Katie Arnup told reporters. “A return-to-work protocol is necessary for workers to go back to work in the event of a strike. Without that document signed we do not have a deal and the strike continues.”

The LCBO announced the tentative agreement just before 1 p.m. and the union released a statement of its own moments later, noting that the deal would “protect jobs in every community as well as public revenues generated by LCBO sales.”

The OPSEU was scheduled to speak with reporters at 3 p.m. but instead Arnup came out and informed those gathered at the Sheraton hotel on Queen Street that the availability would be delayed.

“We remain at the table and we'll discuss the deal as soon as the employer signs the (return-to-work) document,” she said.

Ready-to-drink beverages a point of contention

OPSEU had previously identified the expansion of ready-to-drink beverages into grocery and convenience stores as a major issue for its members.

Premier Doug Ford, however, insisted that his government would not roll back its alcohol expansion plans in order to get a deal.

In fact earlier this week the government moved up its timeline, allowing grocery stores to begin stocking ready-to-drink beverages two weeks ahead of schedule.

“If they want to negotiate over RTD (Ready-To-Drink beverages), the deal is off,” Ford told reporters at a news conference last week. “Let me be very clear. It is done, it is gone. That ship has sailed. It’s halfway across Lake Ontario.”

