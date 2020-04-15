TORONTO -- A union president says that 35 TTC drivers are refusing to work amid concerns that they’re not being protected with personal protective equipment.

The president for the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents 34,000 transit workers across the country, says the 35 workers walked off the job at its Queensway garage Wednesday evening.

He said that employees with the transit agency are only being given gloves and hand sanitizer, while advice from health officials say people should wear masks.

The union president said that the Ontario Ministry of Labour has been informed.

He said the bus operators reported for their regular shift on Wednesday and one-by-one invoked provisions of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The TTC said it is looking into the incident.