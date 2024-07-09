TORONTO
    Union ramps up pressure in LCBO strike with no talks planned to get deal

    The union representing Ontario liquor store workers has ramped up pressure in a five-day-old strike, with no talks planned to hammer out a deal.

    Thousands of workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario walked off the job Friday.

    Ontario's main liquor retailer has closed its stores for two weeks, but had intended to open five distribution centres this week to help get booze into restaurants, bars and other licensees across the province.

    The LCBO now says that will not happen due to picketing at the locations and it will instead offer online ordering for smaller orders.

    The Ontario Public Service Employees Union believes Premier Doug Ford's plan to open up the alcohol sales market poses an existential threat to the LCBO that will lead to major job losses.

    Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy has said the government is "more committed than ever" to its alcohol expansion plans, and the LCBO has said its last contract offer included wage increases and converting several hundred part-time jobs to full-time positions.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.

