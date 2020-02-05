TORONTO -- An undercover Toronto police officer has testified that a man accused of killing a young woman confided in him about the case.

The officer, whose name is not being disclosed in court, says Kalen Schlatter described meeting Tess Richey and taking her to a secluded alley to "hook up" the night she died.

The officer says the conversation took place in the holding cells of a police station after Schlatter's arrest in February 2018.

Prosecutors allege Schlatter sexually assaulted Richey in November 2017, then strangled her after she refused his advances.

Richey's body was found in a stairwell days after she went missing, discovered by her mother and a family friend.

The Crown said in its opening statement last week that Schlatter's DNA was found on Richey's pants and bra.