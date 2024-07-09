U.S. man charged with luring 10-year-old Ontario child over Fortnite: police

A 51-year-old man from Richmond, Kentucky allegedly lured a 10-year-old child over the video game Fortnite and exchanged “images of a sexual nature,” police east of Toronto say.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police in Port Hope, Ont., a municipality about an hour east of Toronto, said a resident made a report on Jan. 13 about the incident involving her daughter after she discovered the child’s $6,000 phone bill.

It’s alleged that the young girl met the male online while playing Fortnite and that he asked for her phone number.

“The number was provided by the child which led to text messages and phone calls. During the calls, the male wanted the child to be his girlfriend and pushed to develop the relationship,” police said.

The investigation revealed that if the child did not do what the 51-year-old man asked of her, he would expose the relationship to her parents, police allege.

During the course of their alleged relationship, police said “images of a sexual nature” were exchanged between the suspect and the victim.

As a result of the police report made earlier this year, Port Hope Police contacted Homeland Security Investigation, a divison of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, after the suspect’s location was determined to be Richmond, Kentucky.

A coordinated effort by U.S. officials, Ontario Provincial Police and Port Hope Police, led to the arrest of a 51-year-old suspect, who police did not name. He was charged with child luring.

Police said the man also breached his parole and is now facing seven additional undisclosed charges.

He remains in police custody in the U.S., Port Hope Police said.