U.K. man charged in downtown Toronto assault that left Manitoba man dead

Brett Sheffield, 38, was killed in an assault in downtown Toronto in Aug. 2023. (Toronto Police Service) Brett Sheffield, 38, was killed in an assault in downtown Toronto in Aug. 2023. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News