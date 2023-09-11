U.K. man charged in downtown Toronto assault that left Manitoba man dead

A man from the United Kingdom has been charged after an assault in downtown Toronto last month left a Manitoba man dead.

The incident happened near Portland Street and King Street West, east of Bathurst Street, on Aug. 28 shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Police said officers arrived on the scene to locate a man with life-threatening injuries. Life-saving measures were performed before he was transported to the hospital.

The victim died two days later, on Aug. 30. Police have identified him as 38-year-old Brett Sheffield.

On Monday, police announced that they had arrested 28-year-old Craig Gibson.

He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Gibson was scheduled to appear in a Toronto bail court earlier this morning.

The circumstances that led to the assault are unknown, and police have not said if the suspect knew the victim.