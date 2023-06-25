Two women wanted for allegedly setting fire to apartment in Toronto

Two women are wanted after allegedly setting fire to an apartment in Scarborough a week ago.

They entered an apartment building in the Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area last Sunday at 2:50 a.m, according to police.

Two Women wanted in arson investigation (TPS). One woman was carrying a gas can as they entered the elevator lobby.

When they exited the elevator, police say the women set fire to the door of an apartment unit before fleeing in a 2016 black Lincoln MKC with the licence plate CYEW284.

Two people were inside the apartment when it was set on fire. Officers said they were not injured.

A 2016 black Lincoln MKC with licence plate CYEW284 (TPS). Police are identifying the two suspects as Andrea Jameer, 34, and Dustina Perez, 23.

They are wanted for arson, arson endanger life, possession of incendiary material for arson, mischief over $5000, mischief endanger life, weapons dangerous and disguise with intent.

Andrea Jameer, 3 (TPS).

Andrea is described as 5'7", 170lbs, heavy build, black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black tank top, black shorts, silver sequined face mask and black sneakers.

Dustina Perez, 23 (TPS).

Dustina is described as 5'5", 249lbs, heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white tank top, black shorts, blue bandana on her face and white sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).