

Lexy Benedict, CTV News Toronto





Two women are injured after being shot outside of a bar in York earlier this morning, according to police.

Toronto police responded to reports of the sound of multiple gunshots, and people fleeing the Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road, right before 2:30 a.m.

The victims were reportedly standing on the sidewalk of "Greens Bar and Restaurant" on Oakville Avenue.

The scene was busy, there was a lot of people because the bar was letting people out, said police.

When police arrived to the scene, they found two women in their 20's with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics say that the women were transported to a trauma centre in serious, but non- life threatening condition.

The motives for the shooting are unknown, but police say that they are unsure if they are intended targets.

There is one suspect , and police say that he is a black man armed with a gun.

Police are continuing to investigate.