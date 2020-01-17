TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating after two women and a baby were struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Walmart on Thursday afternoon.

At around 12:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to a report of a serious collision in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street.

According to investigators, a 75-year-old woman was driving a Toyota northbound through the parking lot. The vehicle then struck a 35-year-old woman who was walking into the store, as well as another woman who was pushing an infant in a stroller.

The 35-year-old woman was pinned under the vehicle, police said, and had to be freed by emergency responders. She was then transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The other woman and her infant were not injured in the incident.

“The investigation is ongoing by members of traffic services,” officers said in a news release issued on Friday morning.

“Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.”

Serious Collision being investigated by @TrafficServices at Lawrence Ave W and Keele St. Female taken to hospital with life threatening inj. Anyone with info pls contact #police. This happened in the parking lot. No road closures. ^jk @TPSOperations @TPScott_baptist @TDotCop pic.twitter.com/EXcQ2vN03H — TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) January 16, 2020

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).