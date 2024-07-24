TORONTO
    • Two-vehicle crash in Hamilton leaves 1 dead, 3 injured: police

    One person is dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton on July 23, 2024. (CP24/Andrew Collins) One person is dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton on July 23, 2024. (CP24/Andrew Collins)
    A two-vehicle crash in Hamilton Tuesday night has left one person dead and three others injured, police say.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Avonsyde Boulevard, near the city’s Burlington border, just after 11 p.m. for reports of a collision.

    Police said that’s where the 42-year-old driver of a black Dodge Ram and the three occupants of a white Toyota collided.

    The driver of the Dodge Ram was transported to hospital, where they were pronounced deceased, police said. The occupants of the Toyota sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital.

    The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

    Investigators with the Hamilton police collision reconstruction unit are on scene investigating. Road closures are in effect.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact police at 905-546-4753 or via email at reconunit@hamiltonpolice.ca.

