    • Two suspects sought in distraction theft that targeted elderly woman in Oshawa, Ont.

    Police are searching for the two men seen in the photos who are wanted in a distraction theft investigation. (Durham Regional Police) Police are searching for the two men seen in the photos who are wanted in a distraction theft investigation. (Durham Regional Police)
    Two men are wanted in connection with a distraction theft in Oshawa last year that saw an elderly woman's bank cards being stolen and used to withdraw money.

    Police said the incident occurred on Sept. 26 in the area of Taunton Road East and Wilson Road North.

    A woman was returning to her vehicle from a grocery store when an unknown man approached her. Police said the man told the woman he was from out of town and needed help with directions on his phone.

    "During this time, the suspect discreetly removed bank cards from the victim's purse," police allege in a news release on Friday. "Cash was later withdrawn from the victim's account without her knowledge."

    During their investigation, police said they learned that a second male suspect was involved in the theft.

    They have released images of the two suspects and are asking for the public's help in identifying them. The first suspect is described as a white male with a black moustache and a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black sunglasses, a grey jacket, and a black shirt.

    The other suspect is believed to be a white male with a large build, a black moustache, and a black goatee. He was wearing a red New York Yankees baseball hat and black sunglasses.

    Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2732 or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

