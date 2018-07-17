

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Brampton residence on Monday night but two other suspects remain outstanding.

Police were called to a residence on Donwoods Court near Airport Road and Countryside Drive at around 6:10 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

Once on scene police located a male victim in his 20s. That victim was pronounced dead on scene.

In a news release issued on Tuesday morning, Peel Regional Police said that two suspects subsequently surrendered to authorities at 12 Division sometime overnight.

Sean Ponto, 18, and Andrew Edward, 19, both of Mississauga, have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Police say that they continue to look for two other male suspects.

The first suspect is described as being in his early 20s, about five-foot-eight and 150 lbs. with short black curly hair, a black beard and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as black, clean-shaven and about five-foot-six and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a black bandana and sunglasses.

Police say that they still want to speak with witnesses or anyone in the area who may have surveillance or dash cam footage.