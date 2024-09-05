Two people taken to hospital with serious injuries after Etobicoke house fire
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire at a home in Etobicoke on Thursday morning.
Crews were first dispatched to the residence on Heman Street, which is in the vicinity of Lake Shore Boulevard and Royal York Road, at around 10:20 a.m.
Toronto Fire says that when crews arrived on scene they encountered heavy fire and heavy smoke conditions coming from the basement of the home and a decision was made to upgrade the response to a two-alarm call.
A search of the building was conducted and two people were ultimately transferred into the care of paramedics.
Paramedics say that those individuals – a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s – were transported to a local hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.
The fire has since been knocked down, according to Toronto Fire.
At this point no information has been released about a possible cause.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Early election 'more likely' Singh says after pulling out of deal with Trudeau
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'has let Canadians down,' and he's aware that in doing so, an early election is 'more likely.'
Discord users tipped off FBI last year about suspect in Georgia school shooting, report says
Users of the social media site Discord tipped off the FBI last year about the teenager charged with opening fire at a Georgia high school, a sheriff's report said.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Singh swings for the fences, but why now?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh decided to 'go for broke' and pulled out of a supply and confidence deal with Justin Trudeau. But why now? Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair highlights some possible reasons in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
U.S. charges former Trump 2016 campaign adviser Dimitri Simes over work for sanctioned Russian media
The U.S. government has charged a Russian-born U.S. citizen and former adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign with working for a sanctioned Russian state television network and laundering the proceeds.
Hunter Biden intends to change not guilty plea in his federal tax case, defence attorney says
Hunter Biden plans to change his not guilty plea in his federal tax case, his defence attorney said Thursday just as jury selection was set to begin.
Can Harris prosecute the political case against Trump? Key questions ahead of their debate
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will debate for the first — and perhaps, last — time on Tuesday night as the presidential candidates fight to sway voters on the biggest stage in U.S. politics.
Lawsuit over management of The Stronach Group's wealth settled out of court: company
The Stronach Group says a lawsuit filed by Frank Stronach's son and granddaughter over management of the family business's wealth has been settled out of court.
opinion Who Prince Harry confides in, including a prominent Canadian, as the Royal Family rift continues
Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision in 2020 to step back as working royals, Prince Harry has been navigating a new chapter in his life -- his journey taking him from the confines of Buckingham Palace to the sunny shores of California. Royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the impact the move has had on his relationships, both personal and public.
Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner
Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80 per cent of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Premier Legault to make ministerial 'adjustment' Thursday to replace Fitzgibbon
On Thursday afternoon, Quebec will find out who will inherit the ministerial functions of 'superminister' Pierre Fitzgibbon, who announced his departure from political life Wednesday.
-
No photos of Trudeau on campaign signs in Montreal riding ahead of byelection
One familiar face is conspicuously absent from a federal byelection campaign in Montreal that could have major implications for the Liberal government.
-
'It's starting to look like the end of a regime,' says Liberal leader
As resignations pile up within the Legault government, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) says what it sees is "starting to look like the end of a regime."
Ottawa
-
'We're making some progress': Senators continue talks with NCC on LeBreton Flats arena ahead of Sept. 20 deadline
The Ottawa Senators say they are making "some progress" in talks with the National Capital Commission (NCC) on a deal to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats, with just over two weeks left to finalize an agreement.
-
Police investigating 'targeted' shooting in Vankleek Hill, Ont. No injuries reported
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after several shots were fired at parked vehicles in the Vankleek Hill area overnight.
-
Ottawa's photo radar cameras issue record number of tickets in 2024, with five months to go
New data shows the 40 photo radar cameras have issued 229,105 tickets in the first seven months of 2024. The automated speed enforcement camera program resulted in 220,789 speeding tickets in 2023, 127,939 tickets in 2022 and 80,944 tickets in 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
Another car hit with rocks thrown by youth on Maley Drive: Sudbury police
There has been a second incident involving youths throwing rocks at cars on Maley Drive in Sudbury, police say.
-
Air Canada’s new check-in rule frustrates travellers, causing delays and missed flights
Air Canada has implemented a new rule requiring passengers to check-in at least one hour before their departure time for domestic flights as of Wednesday.
-
Two charged with stealing $800K in materials from Algoma Steel
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged two suspects last month with taking more than $800,000 worth of materials from Algoma Steel property.
Kitchener
-
How a Grandma Babysitting Club is addressing Ontario's child care shortage
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
-
Teen hit by driver while on his way to school
A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was hit by a driver on the first day of school.
-
Police arrest 13-year-old after six home break and enters in Cambridge
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after six residential break and enters were reported to Waterloo Regional Police.
London
-
Fire in vacant building on Dundas Street
Emergency services were called to the scene at the corner of Dundas and Hewitt Streets just before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, where a deep-seated fire had prompted multiple calls.
-
Boil water advisory in effect from Southwestern Public Health
Health officials at Southwestern Public Health have issued a boil water advisory after bacteria was found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LHSC 'organizational structure review' complete
More details are expected to be released at a news conference at 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Second person dead in Highway 401 collision
A second person has died following Aug. 23’s collision on Highway 401.
-
Here’s which convenience stores sell alcohol in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
As of Thursday, you can now buy alcohol in select licensed convenience stores in Ontario.
-
$8,400 worth of drugs seized by Essex County OPP
The Essex County OPP have seized $8,400 worth of illicit drugs, around $2,000 in stolen property and just less than $300 in cash following a search warrant in Leamington.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man's trial begins in 1994 homicide of Katherine Janeiro
The trial of Bruce Ellis, 61, charged with second-degree murder in the 1994 death of Katherine Janeiro, got underway on Thursday in Barrie.
-
Motorist fined $250 plus 3 demerit points for speeding in school zone: OPP
Provincial police warn motorists that speeding through a school zone carries a hefty fine.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after alleged stabbing at Newmarket apartment complex
Police charged a 56-year-old man with second-degree murder after officers conducted a welfare check at an apartment complex in Newmarket.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg tech start-up providing a pathway for newcomer software engineers
A team of newcomer software engineers is looking to put Winnipeg on the map as an A.I. hub.
-
Winnipeg man dead, senior hurt after crash on Manitoba roadway
A 42-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after a collision on a provincial road in the RM of Ste. Anne.
-
Winnipeg police looking to identify deceased woman
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who died last month.
Atlantic
-
Hybrid weather system to bring areas of heavy rain to the Maritimes Saturday
A low-pressure system currently sitting to the west of Bermuda is being given a 20 per cent chance of tropical development by the National Hurricane Center in the United States.
-
One man sent to hospital following shooting in Halifax's north end, police looking for suspect
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in the city’s north end Thursday morning.
-
2 Canadians face 36 charges following months-long human trafficking investigation
A Brampton resident is one of the two people facing dozens of human trafficking charges following a 10-month-long investigation that started in eastern Ontario.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man facing child porn charges following cross-border investigation: ALERT
An Edmonton man has been charged as part of a cross-border child sex abuse investigation.
-
Man's death in downtown Edmonton parkade 'suspicious': police
While investigating a weapons complaint, Edmonton police officers on Wednesday found a man with fatal injuries in a downtown parkade, they say.
-
See the Oilers practice, meet alumni at Fan Day 2024
Oilers fans will get the chance to see the team practice, enjoy a locker room sale and meet Oilers alumni this month.
Calgary
-
'Lack of provincial leadership': Calgary city councillor pushes back against province's letter
A Calgary city councillor is urging Calgarians to write to Alberta's transportation minister, their MLA and even Premier Danielle Smith to tell them to reverse course on their plan to scuttle the Green Line project.
-
-
Water usage in Calgary drops, but system still strained
Calgarians might be getting the picture when it comes to water conservation as usage dropped a bit on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
-
Paula Abdul forced to cancel upcoming Saskatchewan shows
Paula Abdul's visit to Saskatchewan will have to wait.
-
Cote First Nation and neighbouring communities address drug crisis through engagement meeting
A group of First Nations are taking the initiative to address the drug crisis happening in their communities through community engagement meetings.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan judge orders Vern's Pizza location to stop using the name after franchise feud
A judge has ordered the Vern's Pizza in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood to stop using the Vern's name after finding its franchise agreement expired in 2016.
-
'Send your water': Sask. village loses hotel, Canada Post and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
-
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
Vancouver
-
BC Conservatives decry 'lawlessness' after gruesome Vancouver stranger attacks
After two grisly stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, members of the BC Conservatives were quick to decry the crimes as the most recent example of the lawlessness and violence plaguing the city – directly contradicting statistics and assurances to the contrary provided by the chief of police.
-
2 charged in alleged New Westminster kidnapping, assault
Two men have been charged after an alleged kidnapping and assault in New Westminster last month, according to authorities, who are appealing for more information in the case
-
Police investigating body found after fire in Comox, B.C.
Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Police investigating body found after fire in Comox, B.C.
Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.
-
BC Conservatives decry 'lawlessness' after gruesome Vancouver stranger attacks
After two grisly stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, members of the BC Conservatives were quick to decry the crimes as the most recent example of the lawlessness and violence plaguing the city – directly contradicting statistics and assurances to the contrary provided by the chief of police.
-
Teens charged after 'senseless and unprovoked' stabbing in New Westminster, B.C.
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a stabbing that left a man with major abdominal trauma in New Westminster, B.C.