Two people taken to hospital with serious injuries after Etobicoke house fire

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire at a home in Etobicoke on Thursday morning.

Crews were first dispatched to the residence on Heman Street, which is in the vicinity of Lake Shore Boulevard and Royal York Road, at around 10:20 a.m.

Toronto Fire says that when crews arrived on scene they encountered heavy fire and heavy smoke conditions coming from the basement of the home and a decision was made to upgrade the response to a two-alarm call.

A search of the building was conducted and two people were ultimately transferred into the care of paramedics.

Paramedics say that those individuals – a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s – were transported to a local hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

The fire has since been knocked down, according to Toronto Fire.

At this point no information has been released about a possible cause.