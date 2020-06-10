TORONTO -- Two people walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at a vigil for Toronto rapper Houdini took place on Tuesday night.

Police say that a crowd of people were gathered in a parking lot on Beverly Hills Drive, which is near Jane and Wilson streets, for a vigil to remember Dimarjio Jenkins when the gunfire erupted at around 11:30 p.m.

A short time later two individuals showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say that the victims, believed to be a man in his 20s and a man in his 40s, have serious injuries.

“Most of our patrons did leave and did not cooperate with the police so anyone that does have information would be greatly appreciated,” Duty Insp. Stacey Davis told CP24 at the scene. “It was a memorial service for a previous homicide victim so people might be afraid to come forward and if they are by all means please call Crimestoppers.”

Jenkins, a well-known rapper who also went by the name Houdini, was gunned down in broad daylight near King Street and Blue Jays Way on May 26 in a shooting that was captured on video.

A 15-year-old boy, who was with Jenkins and allegedly returned fire, was also injured in the shooting as was a 27-year-old woman who police have said was a bystander.

No arrests have been made in connection with Jenkin’s murder so far.