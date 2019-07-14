

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Two people were rushed to hospital after a shooting in the eastern part of Mississauga early on Sunday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers said they were called to Queensway East and Stanfield Road at 2:54 a.m. for report of multiple shots fired.

They arrived to find two adults suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a parking lot.

Peel Paramedics said they were taken to Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they are looking for two suspects who fled the scene in an older red Hyundai SUV.

A stretch of Queensway East was closed between Dixie and Stanfield roads to allow for an investigation.