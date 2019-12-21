TORONTO -- Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in East York on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard just after 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the lower parking garage of the building, said Duty Insp. Stacey Davis.

She said one victim was shot in the lower leg while the other was shot multiple times in his lower extremities.

Both men, believed to be in their 20s, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

“We don’t know why they were in the parking garage. They’re not from this building,” said Davis.

There is no suspect information at this time, she said, but they are looking into two other men seen fleeing from the parking garage.

Davis said they are reviewing video footage to determine if they are the suspects.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and contact them.

The intersection was closed for investigation, but it has since reopened.