Two people, including Halton police officer, taken to hospital after Oakville crash
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 1:03PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 25, 2019 2:24PM EDT
A Halton Regional Police officer has been taken to hospital following a crash in Oakville.
A police spokesperson told CP24 that the two-vehicle crash unfolded shortly before noon on Dundas Street East and involved one of its cruisers.
Both the officer and the driver of the second were taken to hospital. Police later said their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Video from the CTV News Toronto Chopper shows both the Halton cruiser and a black car with damaged front ends.
Dundas Street East has been closed between Oak Park Boulevard and Trafalgar Road to accommodate an investigation.