Two people dead after Burlington collision

A man and a woman have died following a single-vehicle collision in Burlington overnight.

Halton police said it happened just before 1 a.m.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the crash at the intersection of Guelph Line and Lowville Park Road.

According to police, a silver Mitsubishi sedan being operated by a 47-year-old man was travelling north on Guelph Line, north of Britannia Road, when it failed to negotiate the left turn in the road. The vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a retaining wall.

Firefighters extricated two people from the vehicle, according to reports from the scene.

The male driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The 41-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A small dog died at the scene as well.

Images from the intersection show a badly damaged vehicle lying crumpled on the side of the road.

Both the man and woman were from Hamilton, police said.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash and is asking anyone with information to reach out to police.