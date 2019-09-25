

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and a third is facing firearm offences in connection with an ongoing organized crime investigation in the Greater Toronto Area known as “Project Kraken.”

Back in June, Ontario Provincial Police said that officers had conducted an eight-month-long investigation into guns and drugs, which targeted an east-end street gang called the Chester Le Gang. Police alleged that the Chester Le Gang was operating a “coordinated criminal organization” that involved an extensive drug-trafficking network.

Police said that over the course of the investigation, 73 people were charged with 599 offences. Officers also seized 23 firearms, including semi-automatics, with a street value of $85,000.

Investigators alleged that the suspects were trafficking the drugs to Thunder Bay, Sarnia and Peterborough. About $390,000 in narcotics, including fentanyl, was seized.

On Wednesday, police said that further evidence has been gathered through Project Kraken and additional arrests had been made.

Toronto-resident Girolamo Commisso, 31, who was previously charged in connection with the initial investigation, and Jonnathan Salazar-Blanco, 33, of North York, have each been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

While executing a search warrant on Wednesday, investigators also seized a stolen .25 calibre handgun.

A third person, identified by police as 29-year-old Alexander Yizhak, of Thornhill, has also been taken into custody. He has been charged with numerous firearm offences.

Police said that all three suspects have been held in custody and are expected to appear in court “at various dates and times.”