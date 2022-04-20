Two people charged following series of 'takeover-style' robberies in Toronto and Peel

Two people, including a teenager, have been charged following four retail store robberies in Toronto and Peel Region last week.

The incidents took place on April 13, April 14 and April 16, police said.

According to police, two suspects would enter a store and execute a “takeover-style robbery.”

The suspects, investigators said, would make verbal threats and use physical violence while demanding cash and narcotics.

They both fled the area in a stolen car, police said.

During the April 16 incident, one of the suspects—who police identified as a “boy”—produced a knife.

No one was physically injured during the robberies.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said officers found the pair fleeing in a vehicle near the area of the last robbery. Both were taken into custody.

Bradford resident Talha Ahmed, 20, has been charged with multiple counts of robbery and disguise with intent, as well as robbery with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime both under and over $5,000.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also facing similar charges.

The charges have not been proven in court.