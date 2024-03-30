TORONTO
Toronto

    • Two pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents

    An ambulance is seen in this undated photo. An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
    Two people were seriously injured after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents in the city Saturday.

    A woman was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following a collision in the Forest Hill South Area.

    She was struck just after 3 p.m. at Bathurst Street and Tichester Road, Toronto police said.

    She was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

    The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

    The exact circumstances around the collision were not immediately clear.

    Then around 5:54 p.m., another person was struck by a vehicle at Bloor Avenue and Armadale Avenue in Bloor West Village.

    Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one adult to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver remained at the scene as well.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

