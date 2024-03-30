Two pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents

Two people were seriously injured after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents in the city Saturday.

A woman was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following a collision in the Forest Hill South Area.

She was struck just after 3 p.m. at Bathurst Street and Tichester Road, Toronto police said.

She was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The exact circumstances around the collision were not immediately clear.

Then around 5:54 p.m., another person was struck by a vehicle at Bloor Avenue and Armadale Avenue in Bloor West Village.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one adult to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene as well.