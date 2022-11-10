Two OPP officers charged after allegedly giving GTA tow operators 'preferential treatment'

Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada

At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.

Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism

A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs. Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.

  St. Thomas police officer charged with assault

    A St. Thomas police officer has been charged by the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), In early September, the SIU began its investigation into Const. Sean James who had been charged with one count of assault cause bodily harm.

  'It's like out of the movies': Doctors treating influx of pediatric patients

    London Health Sciences Centre is currently seeing an overwhelming influx of young patients. “We would normally see 100 to 110 patients a day, that's what our capacity is built for, that's what our staffing is built for. Then two days ago we had 200 patients,” said Dr. Rod Lim, director of the pediatric emergency department at LHSC.

