TORONTO -- Two new COVID-19 deaths have been reported at an Etobicoke long-term care home on Thursday.

Eatonville Care Centre, which has been one of the nursing homes hardest hit by the virus, confirmed that two more of its residents have died of COVID-19.

There are now 42 coronavirus-related fatalities at the facility, located near Burnhamthorpe Road and The East Mall.

The facility said one of the new deaths was a resident who died earlier this month and whose death has now been linked to COVID-19.

The Etobicoke nursing home said last week it was cautiously optimistic that it was turning the corner concerning the outbreak. Before the new fatalities on Thursday, Eatonville Care Centre has not reported any deaths since May 4.

As of Thursday, the 247-bed nursing home has 43 active cases among residents, while 98 residents have recovered from the virus.

Among staff members, 28 are still battling the virus while 77 have recovered.

“As such, our team continues to engage in daily conversations with Public Health to share information and receive further direction related to new and ongoing safety precautions,” Evelyn MacDonald, the facility’s executive director, said in a statement.

“Some of the measures currently in place include isolating all residents within their rooms, daily monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms, ensuring all staff wear the appropriate personal protective equipment as directed by Public Health, and increasing our cleaning and handwashing protocols.”

Eatonville Care Centre is among the six long-term care facilities in Toronto that have 40 or more reported COVID-19 deaths.

The other five homes include Seven Oaks (41 deaths), Altamont Care Community (52), Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor (44), Hawthorne Place Care Centre (42), and Downsview Long Term Care Centre (50).

Toronto reported 228 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total COVID-19 cases in the city to 9,357. Of those cases, 732 have died while 6,885 have recovered.