Two men taken to hospital after beating each other with hockey sticks
CTV News Toronto Published Friday, January 3, 2020 10:54AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 3, 2020 11:15AM EST
Hockey sticks are seen in this file photo. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
TORONTO -- Two men have been transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition after they got into a fight while armed with hockey sticks.
The incident happened outside a home near Crosby Avenue and Newkirk Drive in Richmond Hill, Ont. shortly after 8 a.m.
Police say that the fight eventually spilled over into the middle of the street.
Police say that the two men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One of those men, police say, is currently under arrest.
It is not immediately clear what charges, if any, he will face.