Toronto

    • Two men rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting call

    Ambulance

    Two people were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting at a bar in the Dorset Park area.

    Toronto Paramedic Services said they were called to the area of Birchmount and Ellesmere roads shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday for a shooting.

    Two men were subsequently transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

    Toronto police later confirmed there was a shooting after an altercation and that the two men were transported to hospital via emergency run.

    One of them has been taken into custody and a firearm has been seized, police said.

    Some vehicles were damaged in the shooting, but no other injuries have been reported, police said.  

