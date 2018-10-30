Two men in their 40s injured after shooting in Jamestown
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 7:33PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 9:39PM EDT
Two men believed to be in their 40s are suffering from serious injuries after a shooting took place in Jamestown on Tuesday night.
The incident took place in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard just after 7 p.m.
One victim is suffering from lower body injuries and the second victim is suffering from upper body injuries, according to Toronto police. Both were taken from the scene to a trauma centre.
No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.
Roads have been blocked off in the area.