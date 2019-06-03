

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two 13-year-old girls were struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a roadway just outside of a Scarborough school on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Midland and Lockie avenues, which is just outside of Agincourt Junior Public School and Agincourt Collegiate Institute.

Both victims were rushed from the scene to a trauma centre by responding paramedics.

One of the girls is in critical condition, while the second girl is in serious condition, paramedics said.

Officers said the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

No charges have been laid in connection with this incident thus far.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the matter is conducted.