TORONTO -- Two former Hamilton paramedics have been found guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man who was shot while trying to help a stranger in 2017.

Justice Harrison Arrell delivered the decision early Tuesday afternoon, saying that the accused ignored their training on the day of the shooting.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi died in hospital on Dec. 2, 2017 after intervening in a dispute between two young men and an older man.

According to a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report released in 2019, Al-Hasnawi arrived at the hospital 40 minutes after police were initially called. He died 10 minutes after that.

Two paramedics who attended the scene, identified as 55-year-old Steve Snively and 32-year-old Christopher Marchant, were charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with his death. According to their lawyer, the paramedics believed the teen was shot with a BB or Pellet gun and that the injuries were not serious.

Lawyer Jeffrey Manishen, who represented Marchant, said in March that statements from first responders at the scene and from bystanders support this belief. He also said that the wound didn’t look serious and that there was no blood visible.

Al-Hasnawi had, in fact, been shot with a .22-calibre handgun.

Prosecutors argued that the paramedics should have treated the teen’s injuries more seriously given their training and the standards of their profession. They also said that medical experts, who testified in court, attested to the fact that the extent of the wound may not be visible from the outside.

The teen’s father told reporters at the time of the shooting that paramedics thought his son was "acting" and laughed as his son told them he was in pain and said “I cannot breathe.”

With files from the Canadian Press