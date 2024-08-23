TORONTO
Toronto

    • Two drivers seriously injured in Aurora crash: police

    Two drivers were seriously injured in a crash in Aurora, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2024. Two drivers were seriously injured in a crash in Aurora, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2024.
    Two drivers have serious injuries after a crash in Aurora on Friday, York Regional Police say.

    It happened on Bathurst Street, between Wellington and Kennedy streets, police said in a post to X.

    Images from the scene show two badly damaged vehicles on the roadway. The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

    Police said their investigation is still in its early stages. Bathurst Street was closed in the immediate area, but has since reopened.

