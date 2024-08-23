Two drivers seriously injured in Aurora crash: police
Two drivers have serious injuries after a crash in Aurora on Friday, York Regional Police say.
It happened on Bathurst Street, between Wellington and Kennedy streets, police said in a post to X.
Images from the scene show two badly damaged vehicles on the roadway. The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
Police said their investigation is still in its early stages. Bathurst Street was closed in the immediate area, but has since reopened.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as CPKC lockout drags on
Rail workers are pushing back hard against the federal government's move to get them back on the job.
Loblaw piloting ultra-discount No Name grocery stores in Ontario
Loblaw is piloting a new ultra-discount grocery store in Ontario that promises to deliver even lower prices by stripping away even more frills.
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
Body of last missing person, tech billionaire's daughter, retrieved from yacht wreck
Italian divers have retrieved the body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch's 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, who was the last person still unaccounted for after the family's luxury yacht sank this week off Sicily.
Number of people receiving EI up more than 10 per cent in past year: StatCan
Almost 474,000 people are receiving regular employment insurance in Canada, according to the latest data, which is a 10 per cent increase compared to the same time last year.
An Iceland volcano erupts again but spares the nearby town of Grindavik for now
Lava continued to spew from a volcano in southwestern Iceland on Friday — the sixth time since December the volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes Peninsula.
German warship blasts Darth Vader anthem in heart of London. 'No deeper message,' navy says
Germany's navy says there was 'no deeper message' in the choice to blast the famed Imperial March, Darth Vader's theme song in the 'Star Wars' films, from one of its warships as it cruised down the River Thames through London this week.
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
With mukbangs increasing in popularity, dietitians worry about this internet trend
As mukbangs grow in popularity, dietitians are expressing concern about the potential impact of this trend on its audience.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Despite continued pleas from coroners, Montreal metro not proceeding with platform screen doors any time soon
Montreal's transit authority said it has no immediate plans to implement platform screen doors on the metro despite repeated pleas from Quebec coroners who say the safety barriers can prevent suicides and assurances from the province that the costs to install them would be covered.
-
Quebec sees largest increase in CEGEP student numbers in 25 years
The increase in the number of students enrolled in college education this autumn is "the largest in a quarter of a century," the CEGEP federation said on Friday.
-
Hydro-Québec reports lower first-half net income
Lower electricity sales outside the province in the first six months of 2024 dealt a blow to Hydro-Québec's net income, which totalled $1.84 billion for the period compared with $2.68 billion at the same time last year.
Ottawa
-
17-year-old facing charges in connection with fatal crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont.
A 17-year-old is facing charges related to dangerous operations causing death and bodily harm after a fatal rollover that took place in May, leaving one dead and five others with serious injuries in Sharbot Lake, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
O-Train off peak service drops to every 10 minutes on Monday: Here's what you need to know
The O-Train will be running less frequently during off-peak hours starting on Monday, as OC Transpo adjusts service on the light-rail transit line to meet customer demand and travel patterns.
-
Boy, 13, facing charges after people shot with an air gun in Gatineau, Que., police say
Police in Gatineau, Que. say a 13-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly firing an air gun at vehicles and bystanders in the Aylmer area.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One dead, one in hospital in fatal Highway 17 crash in West Nipissing
A fatal crash on Friday morning involving two passenger vehicles on Highway 17 in West Nipissing has closed the road in both directions.
-
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
-
Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
Kitchener
-
Victim identified almost 20 years after human remains found near Rockwood
Police have unveiled new information almost 20 years after a woman’s body was discovered in a wooded area between Rockwood and Guelph.
-
Offensive flag under investigation in Kitchener, Ont.
A Nazi military flag was seen outside a Kitchener, Ont. home on Monday.
-
Mix-up at dry cleaners has Guelph, Ont. woman searching for missing wedding dress
A Guelph, Ont. woman is hoping someone may know where her wedding dress is, 16 years after she got married.
London
-
Pedestrian killed in collision outside of Tillsonburg
Police say that at roughly 7:33 a.m. emergency services were called to a collision involving pickup truck and pedestrian on Potter’s Road .
-
London Police Services Board announces new executive director
The London Police Services Board (LPSB) has announced its new executive director. Stephanie Johanssen has been named to the role after what the board described as an "extensive search."
-
Thursday incident in Dorchester being investigated as assault and robbery
Police continue to investigate after an incident in Dorchester Thursday morning. Around 4:40 a.m., OPP were sent to a home on Minnie Street for a report of a robbery.
Windsor
-
String of retail thefts lead to charges
A 38-year-old man has been charged after a string of thefts at retail stores in Windsor.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as CPKC lockout drags on
Rail workers are pushing back hard against the federal government's move to get them back on the job.
-
Police arrest man allegedly brandishing shotgun
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 55-year-old man who was allegedly brandishing a shotgun inside a home.
Barrie
-
Woman's face sprayed during attempted purse-snatching in Barrie parking lot
Police in Barrie are on the lookout for a man accused of spraying a substance into a woman's face and attempting to steal her purse.
-
One person in custody after Innisfil incident
One person has been taken into custody after a heavy police presence took over an Innisfil neighbourhood Thursday evening.
-
Barrie boy stabbed at Sunnidale Park recovering in hospital as police seek suspect
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after what police described as a random and unprovoked stabbing in Sunnidale Park in Barrie earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Cyclists calling on Manitoba to implement 'Idaho stop' law, saying it would make roads safer
Bike safety advocates say forcing cyclists to stop at a stop sign puts them at risk and it's time to change the law.
-
'Dense' fog blankets many Manitoba communities: ECCC
A dense fog has developed over several Manitoba communities on Friday morning.
-
Police warn of dangerous drugs on Manitoba First Nation
The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) is warning residents about a dangerous drug supply circulating in Sandy Bay First Nation.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as CPKC lockout drags on
Rail workers are pushing back hard against the federal government's move to get them back on the job.
-
Halifax police ask for public's help in locating woman missing since June
Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for about two months.
-
New Brunswick bakery wins hospital bread contract
A Sussex, N.B., bakery recently won a $1-million contract to distribute bread products to hospitals across the province for the next two years.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
-
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as CPKC lockout drags on
Rail workers are pushing back hard against the federal government's move to get them back on the job.
-
'Not acceptable': Unions in Calgary push back against order to end rail strike
A day after the federal government stepped in with legislation to force thousands of unionized rail workers back on the job, the union will be holding a rally in Calgary.
-
Icefields Parkway reopens to traffic without amenities and limited cell phone coverage: Parks Canada
The Icefields Parkway (Highway 93 North) has reopened to traffic after a wildfire swept through the park last month.
Calgary
-
'Not acceptable': Unions in Calgary push back against order to end rail strike
A day after the federal government stepped in with legislation to force thousands of unionized rail workers back on the job, the union will be holding a rally in Calgary.
-
Icefields Parkway reopens to traffic without amenities and limited cell phone coverage: Parks Canada
The Icefields Parkway (Highway 93 North) has reopened to traffic after a wildfire swept through the park last month.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Severe thunderstorms possible Friday evening and early Saturday
A low pressure system along the Pacific coastline will be the main cause for concern in southern Alberta Friday night.
Regina
-
'What do Riders do?': Saskatchewan remembers beloved coach and father figure Ken Miller
Rider Nation is remembering one of its most beloved leaders in recent memory and the unforgettable impact he had during his tenure in Saskatchewan.
-
Here's what's happening in Regina this weekend
Summer vacation may be wrapping up and fall is just around the corner but there are still plenty of things for people do to before the kids head back to school.
-
'Rely so heavily': Sask. producers highlight cost of rail disruption amid brief CN, CPKC work stoppage
Stakeholders continued to voice their concerns across Saskatchewan as a lockout of Canada's two major railways began Thursday – before being promptly stopped due to federal intervention.
Saskatoon
-
'I'm the boss': Saskatoon husband and wife school bus driving team 'get focused' ahead of September
School is starting up again and so is Jerry Diekema’s bus. Diekema drives a school bus and his wife, Barb, is his bus monitor.
-
'Nothing comes for free': Questions linger for Saskatoon's $1.2B entertainment district
Saskatoon's most expensive infrastructure project is generating plenty of attention and questions a day after the price tag for the downtown arena district was revealed.
-
'A hell of a fire': Home destroyed in farm fire south of Saskatoon
A large fire south of Saskatoon has destroyed multiple buildings, including a home.
Vancouver
-
Work stoppage continues at CPKC, as CN rail workers return
The labour dispute that brought Canada’s two main railway lines to a halt on Thursday has been messy, so perhaps it was fitting that as it appeared to be coming to an end, the waters were muddied further Thursday evening.
-
They lit candles and chanted to 'manifest' Taylor Swift tickets. In a roundabout way, it worked
Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the saying goes. And Shae Harding and her daughters were getting desperate.
-
Owners of Vancouver apartment building that burned three times appear in court
The owner of a Mount Pleasant apartment building that has been the site of three major fires in just over a year appeared in court Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Work stoppage continues at CPKC, as CN rail workers return
The labour dispute that brought Canada’s two main railway lines to a halt on Thursday has been messy, so perhaps it was fitting that as it appeared to be coming to an end, the waters were muddied further Thursday evening.
-
They lit candles and chanted to 'manifest' Taylor Swift tickets. In a roundabout way, it worked
Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the saying goes. And Shae Harding and her daughters were getting desperate.
-
B.C. addictions minister allowed to respond to decriminalization court challenge
Canada's Federal Court has agreed with British Columbia's minister of mental health and addictions that she should be a respondent to a court challenge against the province's decision to dial back its drug decriminalization policy.