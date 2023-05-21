Two charged after multi-jurisdictional drug bust in Brampton, Vaughan, Barrie
Two people are facing numerous charges following a drug trafficking investigation in various locations, including Brampton, Vaughan, and Barrie.
The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched the investigation earlier this year.
On Wednesday, Caledon OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit along with Peel and Barrie police, and various street crime units executed search warrants.
Police said they seized a quantity of purple fentanyl, cocaine and Percocet pills, a semi-automatic pistol, pistol magazines, and an undisclosed amount of bundled Canadian bills.
Brampton resident, Joel Clarke, 28, is facing several charges, including, but not limited, to possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, and four counts of failing to comply with release order.
Bianca Brown, 26, of Woodbridge, has been charged with possession of fentanyl and Percocet for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
The charges for both accused have not yet been proven in court.
