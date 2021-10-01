TORONTO -- Toronto police say that two people are facing charges after arrows were fired at a drone from an apartment balcony on Thursday.

It happened in the area of Dundas Street East and Greenwood Avenue at approximately 9:22 a.m. near the site of where a movie was being filmed.

At that time, police said that a person began shooting arrows at a drone from a balcony which presented a danger to people and film crew below.

A man in the apartment where the arrows were allegedly being fired from barricaded himself inside, police said.

Responding officers said they were able to resolve the situation peacefully.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, police confirm that Michael Jung, 51, and Guymond Jung, 55, were arrested following the incident.

They have both been charged with assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, and common nuisance.

Both are set to appear in a Toronto courtroom today via video link.