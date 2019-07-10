

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two missing brothers who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been located safe and in good health, York Regional Police say.

The boys, ages two and four, had last been seen with their 70-year-old grandfather in Newmarket on Wednesday afternoon.

Police previously said that their grandfather dropped his wife off at a plaza across from Southlake Regional Health Centre, near Davis Dr. and Lundy's Lane at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was supposed to go park the car, but instead drove away with the two boys in the vehicle.

An Amber Alert was then issued for the boys at around 3 a.m., though about two later police confirmed that they had been found safe.

In a message posted to Twitter, police said that the man and his two grandchildren were found driving on Lakeshore Boulevard by members of the Toronto Police Service as a “direct result” of the Amber Alert.