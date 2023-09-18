Two 13-year-old girls accused of stabbing teenage girl 'numerous times' north of Toronto

Two 13-year-old girls are facing charges after another teen was stabbed “numerous times” in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.

At around 8 p.m. on Saturday, York Regional Police were called to a fast-food restaurant in a plaza near Rutherford Road East and Highway 400 for reports of a “disturbance” involving a group of young people.

A few minutes after receiving the call, police said, a fight ensued in the parking lot and a 13-year-old girl was stabbed.

Officers who arrived on scene found the victim suffering from multiple injuries and two female suspects were located and taken into custody, police said.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, according to investigators.

The two suspects, who have been identified as a 13-year-old girl from Richmond Hill and a 13-year-old girl from Vaughan, have each been charged with assault with a weapon. They cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

One teen was held for a bail hearing, while the other was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19.

“The area of the incident has many shops and restaurants and is well-travelled by pedestrians and vehicular traffic. Police believe there were numerous witnesses present at the time who may be able to assist with the investigation,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

“Investigators are aware of several videos posted on social media regarding this incident. Anyone with information about these videos is urged to contact investigators.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to contact police. York Regional Police are also asking anyone with video recordings from the area at the time, including dashcam, cell, or security video, to reach out to investigators by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441. Anonymous information can be provided by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.1800222tips.com.