TORONTO -- The TTC says that it will temporarily lay off 1,200 employees over the coming weeks in response to a dramatic decline in ridership and a loss of $90 million in monthly revenue.

The TTC announced the measure in a news release issued on Thursday morning.

It said that it will temporarily lay off 1,000 transit operators in order to “match service capacity to system demand,” subject to negotiations with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113. It says that the layoffs will also affect 200 non-unionized employees.

As well, the TTC said that it will introduce a salary freeze for non-unionized employees, reduce the use of overtime across the organization, forgo seasonal hires and “delay all non-essential capital projects.”

"This was not an easy decision to make and came only after reviewing all other options," TTC CEO Rick Leary said in the release. "We will take care of the impacted employees as best we can during this difficult time and I look forward to everyone returning to the TTC once ridership has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels."

While other transit agencies, including Metrolinx, have reduced service amid significant decreases in ridership the TTC had resisted calls to do the same with Mayor John Tory arguing that any reduction in frequency on busy routes could result in more crowding on subways, streetcars and buses.

That thinking, however, has now changed in the face of significant financial challenges.

The TTC says that going forward it will maintain service at 70 to 80 per cent of regular levels, which it says will be enough to meet demand amid a roughly 85 per cent decline in ridership.

“This will ensure that customers currently relying on TTC service have access to it. This includes healthcare providers, grocery workers and those who rely on the TTC to run essential errands to take care of themselves, their families, their friends and their neighbours,” the release states.

Union calls for emergency funding

In a memo sent to its 12,000 members following the announcement, ATU Local 113 said that move serves as a “punch to the gut” to TTC operators who have “sacrificed themselves day in and day out” and “put their families and themselves at risk” in order to continue providing an essential service.

The memo says that the layoffs will also have consequences “for essential, low-income workers who depend on the TTC to get to work at hospitals, nursing homes, grocery stores and pharmacies.”

“The only way to reverse these cuts is immediate emergency funding from government,” ATU Local 113 President Carlos Santos said. “My next step will be to take the fight to Toronto City Hall, Parliament Hill and Queen’s Park to ensure the TTC gets the emergency funding it needs to maintain service levels to prevent these layoffs and protect essential workers during this crisis.

The TTC says that it expects the temporary lay-offs and other measures it is taking to save it about $25 million a month once fully implemented.