TORONTO -- A TTC rider concerned about physical distancing on a packed bus has been told by the agency that staying two metres apart is no longer possible on their vehicles.

In a tweet to the TTC on Tuesday, the woman shared an undated photo of a packed bus and asked "curious as to how we're supposed to social distance here?"

In response, the TTC said "As the city re-opens, social distancing will no longer be possible on our vehicles. As such, if you feel that a vehicle you are on is overcrowded, I would suggest getting off and boarding the next one."

"Apologies for the inconvenience."

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, the TTC said they have been telling customers since June that physical distancing is not always possible anymore.

"That's why we continue to deploy additional service to the busiest routes in real time," a TTC spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon.

CTV News Toronto has also contacted Mayor John Tory’s office for comment.

As of July 2, 2020, face coverings became mandatory for all customers riding TTC vehicles or travelling through TTC stations, in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.