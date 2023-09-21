Toronto

    • TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 1 with 'minor delays' after early morning problem

    A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

    The TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 1 after nearly half the line was shut down due to a signal problem during the early morning rush.

    The issue began shortly before 6 a.m.

    The TTC said there was no subway service between Vaughan and St. Andrew stations due to a signal problem and shuttle buses were operating between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and St George Station to replace regular service.

    Service subsequently resumed with major delays. The TTC said shortly before 7:30 that service had resumed on the line with “minor delays.” 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News