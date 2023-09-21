TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 1 with 'minor delays' after early morning problem

The TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 1 after nearly half the line was shut down due to a signal problem during the early morning rush.

The issue began shortly before 6 a.m.

The TTC said there was no subway service between Vaughan and St. Andrew stations due to a signal problem and shuttle buses were operating between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and St George Station to replace regular service.

Service subsequently resumed with major delays. The TTC said shortly before 7:30 that service had resumed on the line with “minor delays.”