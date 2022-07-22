TTC changing how it directs commuters on subway lines

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is changing the signage used to direct commuters on its subway system.

Instead of “northbound” or “southbound,” signs will now indicate their terminus stations. For example, “northbound” on Line 1 will now read “Vaughan,” while southbound will read “Finch.”

“It’s really to bring us into compliance with national standards,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said in an interview with CTV News Toronto Friday. “Around the world, this is how subway systems operate.”

Green said the changes were initiated in 2017 during the extension of Vaughan Line 1. The new signage will be applied to all lines over time.

An example of the new destination signage. Directional signage was previously used. (CTV News Toronto)

Directional signage is best used on transit lines that are “very straight,” Green said.

“But, as we see with the Line 2 extension [eastbound], once you get to Kennedy, you’re no longer going east to Scarborough centre, you’re going north, so having an east designation doesn't really make any sense.”

He also pointed out destination signage is already used on the TTC’s streetcar system.

CTV News Toronto spoke to commuters travelling on the TTC subway system Friday.

A man at Wellesley Station echoed the sentiment that cardinal directions are not a great fit for the TTC’s line. “When you’re going north, you have to go all the way south and north again,” he said.

Another pointed out that the changes could confuse tourists. “For someone who’s travelling, Vaughan means nothing.”

At this time, the TTC says there’s no timeline for completion.