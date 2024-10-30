TTC board postpones vote on proposal to ban e-bikes, e-scooters during winter months

The Toronto Transit Commission's board postponed a vote this week on a proposal seeking a seasonal ban on electric bikes and scooters in the transit system over potential fire hazards.

A report presented to the board for approval on Tuesday recommended banning lithium-ion battery powered mobility devices from vehicles and stations each year between Nov. 15 and April 15.

The board decided to refer the report to the TTC's racial equity office for a review on how the ban might affect gig workers and disadvantaged groups.

The ban proposal came after the TTC board directed staff to look into potential fire hazards after an e-bike caught fire and wounded a person on a subway train last New Year's Eve.

The report said while the use of electric transportation devices comes with environmental benefits and reduced traffic congestion, the commission's main objective is to keep its employees and customers safe.

It concluded the fire risk is higher when temperatures fluctuate during the winter months, because moving lithium-ion batteries from cold to warm areas can lead to condensation and lithium plating.

Tuesday’s board meeting lasted for hours as members discussed various issues surrounding the report.

They weighed a partial ban on the devices during peak hours rather than a full seasonal ban, and discussed the confusion and the enforcement challenges that might come with its implementation.

The impact review, which is scheduled to be finalized by the board's next meeting on Dec. 3, is being prepared with the consultation of TTC safety staff and Toronto Fire Services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.