Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Thailand
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 11:02AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 11, 2019 1:17PM EST
REGINA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to a Saudi woman who fled alleged abuse and was holed up in Thailand.
Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped last Saturday at a Bangkok airport by immigration police who denied her entry and seized her passport.
She barricaded herself in an airport hotel room and launched a social media campaign that drew global attention to her case.
More coming