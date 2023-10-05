Toronto

    • Trudeau announces housing agreement with Vaughan under national housing accelerator

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached an agreement with Vaughan, Ont., to fast-track the building of more than 1,700 new housing units. New construction is seen behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a housing announcement, in Vaughan, Ont., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Vaughan mayor Steven Del Duca, left, and Vaughan-Woodbridge MP Frank Sorbara, look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached an agreement with Vaughan, Ont., to fast-track the building of more than 1,700 new housing units. New construction is seen behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a housing announcement, in Vaughan, Ont., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Vaughan mayor Steven Del Duca, left, and Vaughan-Woodbridge MP Frank Sorbara, look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached an agreement with Vaughan, Ont., to fast-track the building of more than 1,700 new housing units.

    Trudeau says the government will also incentivize thousands more homes over the next three years.

    The agreement with Vaughan has been made under the national housing accelerator fund, a $4-billion program first announced in the spring 2022 federal budget, but for which applications weren't accepted until July.

    The federal government says the agreement will provide more than $59 million to Vaughan to eliminate barriers to building housing.

    Trudeau says it will allow for high-density development near public transit, prioritize building apartments and affordable housing, and fix outdated permitting systems.

    He says Vaughan will also be amending a zoning bylaw to to allow up to four residential units to be built on one lot.

    Last month, the city of London, Ont., became the first in Canada to sign a deal under the national housing accelerator fund.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News