

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Drivers are experiencing significant delays on the Don Valley Parkway this morning after a cube van fully loaded with boxes of clothing rolled over on the highway.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the DVP at Pottery Road shortly after 6 a.m.

All southbound lanes of the highway are closed at Don Mills Road.

Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 that police need to off-load the clothing boxes in the van before they can tow the vehicle and the incident is expected to delay traffic through the morning rush hour.

"We’ve sent a police escort to the company that owns this property to escort the vehicle down so we can offload the cargo and then subsequently turn this vehicle back onto its wheels and get this roadway open," Stibbe said.

"The work that’s got to be done now unfortunately is going to cause significant delays."

A second collision occurred in the area in the northbound lanes shortly after the southbound collision and one northbound lane is blocked near Pottery Road.

"They (the collisions) aren’t directly related," Stibbe said.

"I believe it involved northbound vehicles rear-ending each other because of rubbernecking over to the southbound vehicle."

The constable noted that everyone is working as fast as they can to clear up the collision.

"We’ve expedited everything-- crash trucks, tow trucks-- we’ve done everything as fast as we possibly can," he said.