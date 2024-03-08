TORONTO
    • Truck hauling paper collides and catches fire on Highway 401, shutting down lanes

    A smouldering transport truck which was hauling paper is pictured following a collision on Highway 401 near Avenue Road Friday March 8, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24) A smouldering transport truck which was hauling paper is pictured following a collision on Highway 401 near Avenue Road Friday March 8, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
    A cleanup effort remains underway after a collision involving a transport truck hauling paper led to a "significant fire" on one of Toronto's busiest highway stretches overnight.

    All westbound express lanes of Highway 401 remain closed approaching Avenue Road because of the collision, which happened just after midnight.

    Toronto Fire Services told CP24 that the paper on the truck caught fire following the collision.

    Some 20 fire trucks responded to the blaze at its height. Closures were put in place as crews fought the fire.

    Crews are currently working to clean up the debris and to haul away the vehicle.

    The driver managed to escape without injury, Toronto Fire said.

    It's not yet clear what caused the collision or how much longer the closure will last.

