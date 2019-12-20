Truck fire on Highway 400 near Finch Avenue closes two northbound lanes
Published Friday, December 20, 2019 5:13PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 20, 2019 5:16PM EST
Two northbound lanes of Highway 400 are closed as a result of a truck fire. (CTV News Toronto/OPP)
TORONTO -- Emergency crews are responding to a truck fire on Highway 400 near Finch Avenue.
Toronto Fire said the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. and crews are working to extinguish the flames.
Two right northbound lanes have been closed and there is currently no timeline for when they will be reopened.
Officials said that no injuries have been reported and Toronto paramedics have not been called to the scene.