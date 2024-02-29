TORONTO
Toronto

    • Truck drives into McDonald's play area window in Oshawa: police

    Share

    A truck drove into the side of a McDonalds through the play area window in Oshawa on Thursday morning.

    It happened just after 10:30 a.m., in the area of King Street East at Townline Road, near Highway 2.

    Durham Regional Police confirmed nobody was injured as a result of the collision. It is unclear how many people were inside at the time.

    In video footage following the incident, the front of a Dodge Ram pickup truck appears destroyed on the driver’s side, with the left headlight dangling by tangled wires and the front wheel partially blown out.

    There is no word if the driver is facing charges at this time.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Top 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's

    For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News