Truck drives into McDonald's play area window in Oshawa: police

A truck drove into the side of a McDonalds through the play area window in Oshawa on Thursday morning.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m., in the area of King Street East at Townline Road, near Highway 2.

Durham Regional Police confirmed nobody was injured as a result of the collision. It is unclear how many people were inside at the time.

In video footage following the incident, the front of a Dodge Ram pickup truck appears destroyed on the driver’s side, with the left headlight dangling by tangled wires and the front wheel partially blown out.

There is no word if the driver is facing charges at this time.