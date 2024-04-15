Tribunal dismisses appeal of former Toronto cop who was fired after tweeting workplace harassment allegations
A panel of judges has dismissed an appeal launched by a former Toronto police officer who was terminated from the service after making allegations of workplace harassment and abuse on social media.
In a decision released in early April, a three-judge panel upheld a prior ruling that found Firouzeh Zarabi-Majd, a former constable with the Toronto Police Service (TPS), guilty of professional misconduct and insubordination, along with her dismissal from the service.
The initial ruling, handed down to Zarabi-Majd in March 2023, relates to over 25,000 posts she made from a Twitter account titled ‘Dirty Shades of Blue.' Many of those tweets contained allegations of discrimination and abuse within the service first levied by Zarabi-Majd in 2018 as part of an ongoing human rights complaint against the Toronto Police Services Board.
At disciplinary proceedings held in March 2023, Hearing Officer Robin D. McElary-Downer called Zarabi-Majd’s Twitter posts “libelous” and “slanderous,” dubbing them an “18-month smear campaign” against the service and board. The tweets, McElary-Downer found, were on course to "not only damage, but destroy" the reputation of both the service and the board.
Zarabi-Majd did not attend the hearing, indicating through her lawyer that she was unable to participate due to post-traumatic stress disorder.
At the appeal hearing, held in January, Zarabi-Majd argued the tribunal's decision casts a "chilling effect" on those with allegations of police misconduct. In it, the panel sent “a powerful message that there is no room for criticism of the functioning of the police service and those in positions of power,” she wrote.
The former officer argued in the appeal that she was the victim of police wrongdoing and that a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder coloured her conduct.
After considering the submissions, the panel upheld McElary-Downer's decision, finding it “necessary in protecting public confidence in policing." To Zarabi-Majd' submission that the tweets were an attempt to raise awareness of "perceived injustices," the panel found that "any alleged workplace harassment did not justify the misconduct."
The panel also found the original tribunal finding to have no impact on future reporting of harassment through appropriate channels.
"We are satisfied, in the circumstances of this case, the findings of misconduct were necessary to protect public confidence in policing. We are also satisfied that the penalty chosen by the Hearing Officer is proportional in the circumstances," the panel wrote.
CTV News Toronto has reached out to lawyers for Zarabi-Majd for further comment.
Military chief says Israel will respond to Iran's missile attack
Israel's military chief said Monday that his country will respond to Iran’s weekend attack, but he did not elaborate on when and how as world leaders urged against retaliation, trying to avoid a spiral of violence in the Middle East.
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario, police say he drowned while swimming
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.
'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set
A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.
'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.
Horrified worshippers watch online and in person as a bishop is stabbed at a church in Australia
Horrified worshippers watched online and in person as a bishop was stabbed at the altar during a church service in Sydney on Sunday evening, and three others were stabbed as people rushed to help. Police said there were no life-threatening wounds, and a man was arrested.
Joly to Israel: 'Take the win' in thwarting Iran's weekend attack, don't retaliate
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she's urging Israel to de-escalate rising conflicts in the Middle East and not bomb Iran in retaliation for this past weekend's thwarted airstrikes.
Donald Trump hush money trial, explained
All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.
Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.
Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.
Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.
