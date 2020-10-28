TORONTO -- A trial for the man who killed 10 people when he drove a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk will be conducted by videoconference.

Alek Minassian faces 10 charges of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident on April 23, 2018.

Justice Anne Molloy says the trial will occur over Zoom and will begin on Nov. 10.

The trial was set to begin on Nov. 9, but Molloy says court will use that day for a test run to ensure the technology is working properly.

A recent decision by the Superior Court of Ontario's chief justice limits the number of people in a physical courtroom to 10 due to the pandemic.

In early March, Minassian admitted in court to planning and carrying out the attack. The judge has said the case will turn on Minassian's state of mind at the time of the attack, not whether he did it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2020.