Travelling outside of Ontario this March Break? Read this first

Next week, people all over Ontario will flock to airports across the province to mark the beginning of March Break.

But for some, this may the first trip they’ve taken out of the province in some time due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. In fact, this is the first March Break since 2019 that Canadians have not been under a federal advisory against non-essential travel.

With that in mind, CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your flight, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your vacation.

GET YOUR COVID-19 VACCINATION DOCUMENTS IN ORDER

Anyone over the age of 12 years and four months needs to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to board a flight, domestic or international, leaving from most airports in Canada.

Fully vaccinated, according to the Government of Canada, means having two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. You must have received your second dose at least 14 calendar days prior to the day you travel.

Make sure to have your COVID-19 vaccination documents handy in case you are asked to show them. You can download your enhanced vaccine certificate with official QR code here.

If you are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, click here to see if you qualify to enter Canada by clicking here.

YOU STILL NEED A NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST TO RE-ENTER CANADA

Although the federal requirement to provide a negative PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test upon re-entry into Canada was dropped earlier this month, travellers will still need to provide proof of a negative antigen test to come back home.

The test itself must be performed no more than one day before your flight.

Popular March Break destinations, like Mexico, the Caribbean, and the United States have private clinics where you can buy a rapid test the day before your flight and some hotels even offer their own testing services. However, the test must be administered or observed by a pharmacy, laboratory, health-care entity or telehealth service.

The one-day window does not depend on the time of day the test was taken or the time of your flight or entry, according to the federal government. So if you take your test on 8 a.m. on Thursday and your flight 24 hours later on Friday is delayed, your test is still valid.

If you so choose, you can provide proof of a valid negative molecular test (PCR, Nucleic acid test [NAT] or Nucleic acid amplification test [NAATs]) taken within 72 hours of your scheduled flight’s departure time to Canada.

You don’t need to provide a negative test result if you have tested positive on a molecular test taken at least 10 calendar days and no more than 180 calendar days before entering Canada. However, make sure you have proof of that positive test result with your name on it that matches the information on your passport.

Unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 still need to take a COVID-19 test on arrival, quarantine for 14 days, and take another test on the eighth day of their quarantine.

You don't need to complete a COVID-19 test if you are travelling domestically and are fully vaccinated.

DOWNLOAD THE CANADA BORDER SERVICE’S AGENCY ARRIVECAN APP AHEAD OF TIME

If this is your first trip in a while, you’ll want to download the Canada Border Service Agency’s (CBSA) ArriveCAN app ahead of your return to Canada.

Using the app, you’ll need to input your proof of vaccination, quarantine and travel information within 72 hours of your return.

If you don’t have a smartphone, you can sign in to ArriveCAN from a computer to get your ArriveCAN receipt. Print your receipt and take it with you when you travel.

FLYING OUT OF TORONTO PEARSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

For international flights, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) recommends arriving at Pearson three hours prior to departure. For domestic flights, arrive at least 90 minutes before take off.

All passengers, regardless of their destination, must wear a mask at all times. There are exceptions to the rule for passengers under the age of two, those who are unable to remove a mask without assistance, and individuals who have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.

If you’re not travelling, you can’t enter any of the terminals at Pearson, unless you are a friend or family member of someone who requires mobility assistance or you are accompanying a minor who is travelling alone.

Most airports in Ontario are following the same rules. Check out your local airport’s website for specific information.

CHECK YOUR DESINATION COUNTRY’S COVID-19 REQUIREMENTS BEFORE YOU ARRIVE

Different countries have different COVID-19 protocols for accepting travellers.

For example, in Mexico, you don’t need to complete a test, PCR or antigen, prior to your arrival. However, in the Bahamas, fully vaccinated travelers must have a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test result, taken a maximum of three days before their arrival.

Click here to see the specific requirements in place at your destination country before you make your trip.