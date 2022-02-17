Travellers will be able to fly direct from Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport to the Maritimes starting this Spring.

In a news release issued Thursday, Porter Airlines said it’s “bosting its presences in the Maritimes in a big way” by adding three new non-stop routes.

As of April 7, the airline will offer non-stop service to Halifax, with up to three daily flights both ways in the summer.

Travellers will also be ably to fly to Fredericton and Moncton as of May 5. Porter will be offering one flight daily to each city year round.

Officials hope these additional flights will provide residents in Atlantic Canada with a convenient way to get to Ontario, as well as connect to other national and international flights.

“These three established Porter markets in Atlantic Canada will see significant service improvements with new year-round, non-stop routes and many opportunities for convenient connecting flights,” President and CEO of Porter Airlines Michael Deluce said in a statement.

“It also demonstrates our commitment to investing in Billy Bishop Airport, which serves as an important regional transportation hub and provides exceptional access to central Toronto.”

Porter Airlines is one of two carriers that operate out of the Toronto Islands airport. They were forced to suspend service for about 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resuming operations again in September 2021.